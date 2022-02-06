Overview of Dr. Lesley Saketkoo, MD

Dr. Lesley Saketkoo, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in New Orleans, LA. They completed their fellowship with Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center



Dr. Saketkoo works at Tulane University, Pulmonary, Critical Care and Sleep Medicine in New Orleans, LA with other offices in Boynton Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Raynaud's Disease, Systemic Sclerosis and Sarcoidosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.