Dr. Lesley Saketkoo, MD
Overview of Dr. Lesley Saketkoo, MD
Dr. Lesley Saketkoo, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in New Orleans, LA. They completed their fellowship with Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center
Dr. Saketkoo works at
Dr. Saketkoo's Office Locations
Tulane University Medical Center1415 Tulane Ave, New Orleans, LA 70112 Directions (504) 988-8600
LSU Health Science Center3700 Saint Charles Ave, New Orleans, LA 70115 Directions (504) 412-1100Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
- 3 2240 W Woolbright Rd, Boynton Beach, FL 33426 Directions (561) 737-6556
Hospital Affiliations
- Touro Infirmary
- Tulane Medical Center
- University Medical Center New Orleans
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
She is so patient with her patients and very thorough and I love her wonderful doctor
About Dr. Lesley Saketkoo, MD
- Rheumatology
- English
- 1144253931
Education & Certifications
- Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center
- Tulane University School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Saketkoo has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Saketkoo accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Saketkoo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Saketkoo has seen patients for Raynaud's Disease, Systemic Sclerosis and Sarcoidosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Saketkoo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Saketkoo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Saketkoo.
