Dr. Lesley Walsh, MD
Dr. Lesley Walsh, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Pensacola, FL. They graduated from Louisiana State University School of Medicine - New Orleans, LA and is affiliated with Ascension Sacred Heart Pensacola and Baptist Hospital.
Dr. Walsh's Office Locations
Clearway Pain Solutions - West Pensacola10437 Sorrento Rd, Pensacola, FL 32507 Directions (855) 527-7246
- Ascension Sacred Heart Pensacola
- Baptist Hospital
Dr Walsh provided an excellent explanation of my wife’s back problems and what she would recommend. After conferring with other doctors based on her assessment, she did a tfesi and the very next day my wife felt so much better. Dr Walsh has her patients well-being and comfort of utmost importance and takes time to explain in detail so her patients feel comfortable with her decisions. Would recommend her to anyone!
- Vanderbilt University - Nashville, TN
- Tulane University - New Orleans, LA
- Tulane University - New Orleans, LA
- Louisiana State University School of Medicine - New Orleans, LA
Dr. Walsh has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Walsh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Walsh has seen patients for Fibromyalgia, Chronic Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Walsh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Walsh. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Walsh.
