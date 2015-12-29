See All Family Doctors in Scottsdale, AZ
Dr. Lesley Williams, MD

Family Medicine
3.0 (2)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Lesley Williams, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from UNIV OF KY COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic Hospital.

Dr. Williams works at Banner Bhvrl Hlth Hosp Psychtry in Scottsdale, AZ with other offices in Phoenix, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Banner Behavioral Health Hospital - Scottsdale
    7575 E Earll Dr, Scottsdale, AZ 85251 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 448-7500
  2. 2
    Liberation Center
    802 N 5th Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85003 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 559-4922

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mayo Clinic Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Skin Screenings
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
VAP Lipid Testing
Skin Screenings
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
VAP Lipid Testing

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Anorexia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anorexia
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Binge Eating Disorder Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Bulimia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bulimia
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infections Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Disordered Eating Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
McMurray's Test Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Pelvic Exams Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Screening Chevron Icon
Worker's Compensation Evaluations Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Lesley Williams, MD

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 22 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1609994227
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Mayo Clinic Scottsdale
    Internship
    • Mayo Clin Scottsdale
    Medical Education
    • UNIV OF KY COLL OF MED
    Board Certifications
    • Family Practice
