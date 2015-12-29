Dr. Lesley Williams, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Williams is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lesley Williams, MD
Overview
Dr. Lesley Williams, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from UNIV OF KY COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic Hospital.
Dr. Williams works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Banner Behavioral Health Hospital - Scottsdale7575 E Earll Dr, Scottsdale, AZ 85251 Directions (480) 448-7500
-
2
Liberation Center802 N 5th Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85003 Directions (602) 559-4922
Hospital Affiliations
- Mayo Clinic Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Williams?
Dr. Williams spends so much time to get to know you: your background,current living situation (married? children at home, etc.), other health concerns such as a mental illness, ED. She collaborates w/the patient & any other docs the patient is seeing to provide the best, consistent care. Her warm, understanding demeanor helped me (high anxiety around docs) relax & feel heard & taken seriously. Recommended by a doc who said Dr. Williams treated those w/mental illnesses, EDs, & normal car
About Dr. Lesley Williams, MD
- Family Medicine
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1609994227
Education & Certifications
- Mayo Clinic Scottsdale
- Mayo Clin Scottsdale
- UNIV OF KY COLL OF MED
- Family Practice
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Williams has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Williams accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Williams has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Williams works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Williams. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Williams.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Williams, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Williams appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.