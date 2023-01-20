Dr. Alexander has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Leslie-Ann Alexander, MD
Overview of Dr. Leslie-Ann Alexander, MD
Dr. Leslie-Ann Alexander, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Quincy, MA. They specialize in Infectious Disease Medicine, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Infectious Disease. They graduated from LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with South Shore Hospital.
Dr. Alexander's Office Locations
- 1 500 Congress St Ste 3C, Quincy, MA 02169 Directions (781) 849-2400
Hospital Affiliations
- South Shore Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
After over 20 years, my PCP left the practice, and I needed to pick a new doctor. I was long overdue for a checkup, when I found Dr Alexander. She is kind, caring, compassionate, empathetic, thorough, everything you want in a doctor. Her bedside manner is lovely, as well. You feel like you’re chatting with a friend during your exam. I hope she stays with the practice for a long time!
About Dr. Leslie-Ann Alexander, MD
- Infectious Disease Medicine
- 10 years of experience
- English
- 1922445675
Education & Certifications
- LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
- Infectious Disease and Internal Medicine
