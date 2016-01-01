See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Fulton, MD
Dr. Leslie Apgar, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.1 (7)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Leslie Apgar, MD

Dr. Leslie Apgar, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Fulton, MD. They graduated from Pennsylvania State University / College of Medicine.

Dr. Apgar works at Pura Vida Medspa & Cosmetic Laser Center in Fulton, MD. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Apgar's Office Locations

    Pura Vida Medspa & Cosmetic Laser Center
    8110 Maple Lawn Blvd Ste 145, Fulton, MD 20759 (301) 604-8432

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Destruction or Excision of Lesion of Cervix (incl. LEEP)
Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Destruction or Excision of Lesion of Cervix (incl. LEEP)
Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Destruction or Excision of Lesion of Cervix (incl. LEEP) Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cancer
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Colposcopy Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Fluid Contrast Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Open Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Removal of Reproductive Organs (Hysterectomy, Oophorectomy, Salpingectomy, Salpingo-Oophorectomy, Resection of Peritoneal Malignancy) Chevron Icon
Rh Incompatibility Screening Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Leslie Apgar, MD

    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    • 1437118817
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Pennsylvania State University / College of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Leslie Apgar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Apgar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Apgar has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Apgar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Apgar works at Pura Vida Medspa & Cosmetic Laser Center in Fulton, MD. View the full address on Dr. Apgar’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Apgar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Apgar.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Apgar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Apgar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

