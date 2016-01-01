Dr. Leslie Baken, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Baken is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Leslie Baken, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Robbinsdale, MN. They specialize in Infectious Disease Medicine, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / SAINT PAUL CAMPUS and is affiliated with Abbott Northwestern Hospital.
North Memorial Health Clinic – New Hope3300 Oakdale Ave N Ste AP-110, Robbinsdale, MN 55422 Directions (763) 581-8621
North Memorial Health Specialty Clinic - Maple Grove9825 Hospital Dr # 10, Maple Grove, MN 55369 Directions (763) 581-8621
- Abbott Northwestern Hospital
- AARP
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Federal Employee Program (FEP)
- First Health
- HealthPartners
- Humana
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- PreferredOne
- Ucare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
- Infectious Disease Medicine
- 31 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON
- University Of Minnesota
- University Of Minnesota
- UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / SAINT PAUL CAMPUS
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Baken has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Baken accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Baken has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Baken works at
