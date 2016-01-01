Overview of Dr. Leslie Baken, MD

Dr. Leslie Baken, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Robbinsdale, MN. They specialize in Infectious Disease Medicine, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / SAINT PAUL CAMPUS and is affiliated with Abbott Northwestern Hospital.



Dr. Baken works at North Memorial Health Clinic – New Hope in Robbinsdale, MN with other offices in Maple Grove, MN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.