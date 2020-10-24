Overview

Dr. Leslie Beaird, MD is a Dermatologist in Hoffman Estates, IL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Northwestern Center Feinberg School of Medicine and is affiliated with Advocate Sherman Hospital, AMITA Health St. Alexius Medical Center Hoffman Estates and Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital.



Dr. Beaird works at Beaird Dermatology in Hoffman Estates, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Shingles, Intertrigo and Itchy Skin along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.