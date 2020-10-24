Dr. Leslie Beaird, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Beaird is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Leslie Beaird, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Leslie Beaird, MD is a Dermatologist in Hoffman Estates, IL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Northwestern Center Feinberg School of Medicine and is affiliated with Advocate Sherman Hospital, AMITA Health St. Alexius Medical Center Hoffman Estates and Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital.
Locations
Beaird Dermatology4885 Hoffman Blvd Ste 407, Hoffman Estates, IL 60192 Directions (224) 484-0183
Hospital Affiliations
- Advocate Sherman Hospital
- AMITA Health St. Alexius Medical Center Hoffman Estates
- Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I scheduled a appointment for myself and my 89 year old grandfather from Florida who I take care of. He has had many problems with skin cancer on his face and head. I have Psoriasis that was getting pretty bad. I asked for Taltz and at first my insurance provider didn’t want to go along with that. However, they knew the next course of action to take which involved trying different meds first. Just before starting the other meds the specialty pharmacy they use was able to arrange a way for me to get Taltz! As for my grandfather they went way out of their way to find a way to get him at a academic hospital for his advanced case. He is now being treated University of Chicago Hospital. I really can’t thank the Dr. Baerd, Kelly, and her staff enough. I highly recommend them!
About Dr. Leslie Beaird, MD
- Dermatology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1245259142
Education & Certifications
- Med College of Wisconsin
- Northwestern Mcgaw
- Northwestern Center Feinberg School of Medicine
- Northwestern
Beaird Dermatology
