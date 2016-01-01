Dr. Leslie Beasley, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Beasley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Leslie Beasley, DMD
Overview
Dr. Leslie Beasley, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Alpharetta, GA. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA.
Dr. Beasley works at
Locations
Midway Family Dentistry4928 Atlanta Hwy, Alpharetta, GA 30004 Directions (678) 987-8014
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Leslie Beasley, DMD
- Dentistry
- English
- 1114182656
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Beasley accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Beasley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Beasley has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Beasley.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Beasley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Beasley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.