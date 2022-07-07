Dr. Leslie Bennett, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bennett is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Leslie Bennett, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Leslie Bennett, MD
Dr. Leslie Bennett, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Flushing, NY. They specialize in Hematology, has 50 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Queens.
Dr. Bennett works at
Dr. Bennett's Office Locations
Edward S Bennett MD Pllc13540 78th Dr, Flushing, NY 11367 Directions (718) 380-0411
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian Queens
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Bennett was very much on time and his nurse checked my blood pressure and weight before seeing the doctor. The doctor listened to my problems with my health and provided accurate treatment that relieved my pain and health problems
About Dr. Leslie Bennett, MD
- Hematology
- 50 years of experience
- English, Hebrew
- 1487610556
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bennett has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bennett accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bennett has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Bennett speaks Hebrew.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Bennett. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bennett.
