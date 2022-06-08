Overview

Dr. Leslie Bernstein, MD is a Dermatologist in Skokie, IL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Chicago Medical School|R Franklin Univ Of Med & Sci and is affiliated with Evanston Hospital.



Dr. Bernstein works at GoldinSkin Dermatology Group in Skokie, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.