Overview of Dr. Leslie Bisson, MD

Dr. Leslie Bisson, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Amherst, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from Johns Hopkins School of Medicine and is affiliated with Buffalo General Medical Center.



Dr. Bisson works at UBMD Orthopaedics in Amherst, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Nerve Block, Somatic, Peripheral Nerve Block and Knee Arthroscopy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.