Dr. Leslie Branch, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.6 (11)
Map Pin Small Winston Salem, NC
Call for new patient details
12 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Leslie Branch, MD

Dr. Leslie Branch, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Winston Salem, NC. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from Wake Forest Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center, Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center and Novant Health Medical Park Hospital.

Dr. Branch works at Forsyth Plastic Surgical Assoc P A in Winston Salem, NC. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Branch's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Forsyth Plastic Surgery
    2901 Maplewood Ave, Winston Salem, NC 27103 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (877) 826-0590

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center
  • Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center
  • Novant Health Medical Park Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Gynecomastia
Wound Repair
Breast Reconstruction
Gynecomastia
Wound Repair
Breast Reconstruction

Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Breast Lift Surgery Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Burn Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Conditions Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Facial Trauma Chevron Icon
Gigantomastia Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Large Breasts Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Mole Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Nose Plastic Surgery (Rhinoplasty) Chevron Icon
Repair of Brow Ptosis and Blepharoptosis Chevron Icon
Repair of Pigmentation Defect Chevron Icon
Rhinoseptoplasty Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Excision for Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Third-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Sep 28, 2020
    Dr. Branch was extremely professional and caring. She took the time to explain everything to me and I had amazing results. Thank you! I would highly recommend her and EVERYONE in this practice. The staff is very nice and dedicated to providing safe and wonderful care. The staff is my favorite!!!!
    Keri P. — Sep 28, 2020
    Dr. Leslie Branch, MD
    About Dr. Leslie Branch, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    • 12 years of experience
    • English
    • 1760777932
    Education & Certifications

    • Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery
    • Wake Forest Univ Sch Of Med
    • PEPPERDINE UNIVERSITY
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Branch has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Branch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Branch works at Forsyth Plastic Surgical Assoc P A in Winston Salem, NC. View the full address on Dr. Branch’s profile.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Branch. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Branch.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Branch, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Branch appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

