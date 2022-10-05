See All Colon Surgeons & Rectal Surgeons in Las Vegas, NV
Dr. Leslie Browder, MD

Colorectal Surgery
3.7 (44)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Leslie Browder, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They graduated from University Of Nevada School Of Medicine and is affiliated with MountainView Hospital, Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center, Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center, University Medical Center and Valley Hospital Medical Center.

Dr. Browder works at Women's Cancer Center of Nevada in Las Vegas, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Rectovaginal Fistula, Colorectal Cancer and Anal and Rectal Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Locations

  1. 1
    Women's Cancer Center of Nevada
    3131 La Canada St Ste 241, Las Vegas, NV 89169 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 805-4603
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • MountainView Hospital
  • Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center
  • Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center
  • University Medical Center
  • Valley Hospital Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Rectovaginal Fistula
Colorectal Cancer
Anal and Rectal Cancer
Rectovaginal Fistula
Colorectal Cancer
Anal and Rectal Cancer

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Rectovaginal Fistula
Colorectal Cancer
Anal and Rectal Cancer
Colectomy
Enterostomy (Laparoscopic or Open)
Hemorrhoids
Intestinal Obstruction
Anal Fistula
Constipation
Fistulectomy or Fistulotomy, Anal
Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags
Abdominal Pain
Abdominoplasty
Administrative Physical
Anal Fissure
Anal or Rectal Pain
Anemia
Anorectal Abscess
Anxiety
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Asthma
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System
Colectomy and Sigmoidectomy With Robotic Assistance
Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, and Sigmoidoscopy
Crohn's Disease
Diabetes Type 2
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia
Diarrhea
Duodenal Polypectomy
Dyslipidemia
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Excision of Rectal Tumor
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Genital Warts
Gynecologic Cancer
Hernia
Hernia Repair
Hiatal Hernia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypothyroidism
Ileus
Incisional Hernia
Incisional Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic
Inflammatory Bowel Disease
Intestinal Abscess
Intestinal Transplant (incl. Enterectomy)
Ischemic Colitis
Itchy Skin
Lipid Disorders
Malnutrition
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract
Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair
Port Placements or Replacements
Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage)
Repair of Anal and Rectal Defects (Anoplasty, Repair of Imperforate Anus, Sphincteroplasty, Rectal Graft)
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Sphincterotomy
Tobacco Use Disorder
Ulcerative Colitis
Urinary Incontinence
Vaginal Prolapse Surgery
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines
Ventral Hernia
Warts
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Acidosis
Alkalosis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Rhinitis
Anoscopy
Anoscopy With Removal of Anal Tumor
Appendectomy, Laparoscopic
Appendectomy, Open
Appendicitis
Back Pain
Bacterial Sepsis
Bedsores
Biliary Atresia
Bladder Infection
Bladder Surgery
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Boil
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Carcinoma in Situ
Cellulitis
Cervicitis
Cholangiocarcinoma
Chronic Interstitial Cystitis
Coccygeal Pain
Complete Nephrectomy With Robotic Assistance
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Dehydration
Dermatitis
Destruction of Anal Tumor
Diabetes
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diverticulitis
Diverticulosis
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Dysentery
Dysphagia
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression)
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders)
Emphysema
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies
Enteritis
Esophageal Cancer
Esophagitis
Excision of Stomach Tumor
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
Fever
Flexible Sigmoidoscopy With Robotic Assistance
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer
Gallbladder Cancer
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastric Ulcer
Gastroparesis
Gastrotomy
Hidradenitis
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
Hypercalcemia
Hyperkalemia
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Immunization Administration
Inguinal Hernia
Iron Metabolism Disorders
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Joint Pain
Laparoscopic Abdominoperineal Resection of the Rectum With Robotic Assistance
Laparoscopic Excision or Destruction of Ovary With Robotic Assistance
Laparoscopic Gastroenterostomy With Robotic Assistance
Laparotomy
Limb Swelling
Lipomas
Liver Cancer
Low Back Pain
Lung Cancer
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
Malaise and Fatigue
Meckel's Diverticulum
Megacolon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Migraine
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Muscle Weakness
Nausea
Neuroendocrine Tumors
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Obesity
Overweight
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Partial Lung Collapse
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pelvic Abscess
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders
Pilonidal Cyst Removal
Pleural Effusion
Pneumonia
Pollen Allergy
Polyneuropathy
Polyuria
Potassium Deficiency
Proctectomy, Open or Laparoscopic (incl. Swenson and Duhamel Procedures)
Proteinuria
Raynaud's Disease
Reflux Esophagitis
Removal of Reproductive Organs (Hysterectomy, Oophorectomy, Salpingectomy, Salpingo-Oophorectomy, Resection of Peritoneal Malignancy)
Renal Transplant and Nephrectomy
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation
Salpingo-Oophorectomy With
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Tumor Removal Chevron Icon
Splenectomy Chevron Icon
Splenectomy and Splenorrhaphy Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Syphilis Infections Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Transendoscopic Stent Placement Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Umbilical or Ventral Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 44 ratings
    Patient Ratings (44)
    5 Star
    (29)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (13)
    Oct 05, 2022
    Dr. Browder changed my life forever and gave me a better quality of life. I was 17 and suffering severely from Ulcerative Colitis. Meeting Dr. Browder for the first time was intimidating, especially since she didn't sugarcoat anything. She told my parents and me everything about my procedure and the healing part in detail without holding back. Honestly, this was very intimidating and scary to hear as a 17-year-old but Dr. Browder wasn't pressuring me or my parents to make any decisions, she genuinely just wanted to help my situation. After a month or so of thinking everything over, I decided to book the huge procedure of getting a total colectomy. I see why other people on here are writing bad reviews about Dr. Browder about her being cold, but she told me the exact truth even if I didn't want to hear it. I probably didn't like it at the time but I'm grateful she told me the truth instead of me being surprised. While healing Browder checked on me multiple times even on her off time.
    — Oct 05, 2022
    About Dr. Leslie Browder, MD

    Specialties
    • Colorectal Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1760607162
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Southern California - Keck School of Medicine|University of Southern California School of Medicine
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • University Of Nevada School Of Medicine
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • University Of Nevada School Of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Leslie Browder, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Browder is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Browder has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Browder has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Browder works at Women's Cancer Center of Nevada in Las Vegas, NV. View the full address on Dr. Browder’s profile.

    Dr. Browder has seen patients for Rectovaginal Fistula, Colorectal Cancer and Anal and Rectal Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Browder on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    44 patients have reviewed Dr. Browder. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Browder.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Browder, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Browder appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

