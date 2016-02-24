See All Ophthalmologists in Loma Linda, CA
Dr. Leslie Bruce-Lyle, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Leslie Bruce-Lyle, MD

Ophthalmology
3.7 (6)
Accepting new patients
47 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Leslie Bruce-Lyle, MD

Dr. Leslie Bruce-Lyle, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Loma Linda, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF GHANA / MEDICAL SCHOOL.

Dr. Bruce-Lyle works at Inland Glaucoma Service Medical Corp. in Loma Linda, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Glaucoma Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Dr. Bruce-Lyle's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Inland Glaucoma Service Medical Corp.
    11320 Mountain View Ave Ste B, Loma Linda, CA 92354 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (909) 799-1992

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Glaucoma Surgery
Farnsworth Lantern Test
Ultrasound, Eye
Glaucoma Surgery
Farnsworth Lantern Test
Ultrasound, Eye

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Glaucoma Surgery Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Hyphema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hyphema
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Paracentesis of Anterior Eye Chevron Icon
Pterygium Surgery Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Bruce-Lyle?

    Feb 24, 2016
    I highly recommend Dr. Bruce-Lyle because he is a doctor with great skill and a kind heart as well. He really does care about his patients and treats you like family. He is also very patient about answering questions. Dealing with health issues can be very frustrating and finding a good doctor for yourself is important. If you have Dr. Bruce-Lyle as your doctor, consider yourself to be extremely lucky and fortunate.
    Serena H. in Irvine, CA — Feb 24, 2016
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Leslie Bruce-Lyle, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Leslie Bruce-Lyle, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Bruce-Lyle to family and friends

    Dr. Bruce-Lyle's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Bruce-Lyle

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Leslie Bruce-Lyle, MD.

    About Dr. Leslie Bruce-Lyle, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 47 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1316048382
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF GHANA / MEDICAL SCHOOL
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Leslie Bruce-Lyle, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bruce-Lyle is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bruce-Lyle has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bruce-Lyle has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bruce-Lyle works at Inland Glaucoma Service Medical Corp. in Loma Linda, CA. View the full address on Dr. Bruce-Lyle’s profile.

    Dr. Bruce-Lyle has seen patients for Glaucoma Surgery, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bruce-Lyle on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Bruce-Lyle. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bruce-Lyle.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bruce-Lyle, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bruce-Lyle appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Leslie Bruce-Lyle, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.