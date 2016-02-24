Overview of Dr. Leslie Bruce-Lyle, MD

Dr. Leslie Bruce-Lyle, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Loma Linda, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF GHANA / MEDICAL SCHOOL.



Dr. Bruce-Lyle works at Inland Glaucoma Service Medical Corp. in Loma Linda, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Glaucoma Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.