Dr. Leslie Busby, MD

Hematology
4.8 (47)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Leslie Busby, MD

Dr. Leslie Busby, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Boulder, CO. They specialize in Hematology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from University Of Nevada School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Avista Adventist Hospital, Foothills Hospital, Good Samaritan Medical Center, Longmont United Hospital, Lutheran Medical Center, North Suburban Medical Center, St. Anthony Hospital, St. Anthony North Hospital and UCHealth Longs Peak Hospital.

Dr. Busby works at Boulder in Boulder, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Myeloma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Busby's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Boulder
    4715 Arapahoe Ave Ste 100, Boulder, CO 80303 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 385-2000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Avista Adventist Hospital
  • Foothills Hospital
  • Good Samaritan Medical Center
  • Longmont United Hospital
  • Lutheran Medical Center
  • North Suburban Medical Center
  • St. Anthony Hospital
  • St. Anthony North Hospital
  • UCHealth Longs Peak Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Myeloma
Vitamin B Deficiency
Erythropoietin Test
Myeloma
Vitamin B Deficiency
Erythropoietin Test

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Myeloma Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Erythropoietin Test Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Cardiac MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) of Heart or Chest Chevron Icon
Chemotherapy Chevron Icon
Cholangiocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Graft vs Host Disease Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Metastatic Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Parathyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Penile Cancer Chevron Icon
Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Rocky Mountain Health Plans
    • Tricare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 47 ratings
    Patient Ratings (47)
    5 Star
    (44)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Leslie Busby, MD

    • Hematology
    • 27 years of experience
    • English
    • 1952385502
    Education & Certifications

    • UNIVERSITY OF UTAH
    • UMKC
    • University Of Nevada School Of Medicine
    • Medical Oncology and Oncology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Leslie Busby, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Busby is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Busby has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Busby has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Busby has seen patients for Myeloma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Busby on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    47 patients have reviewed Dr. Busby. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Busby.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Busby, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Busby appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

