Dr. Leslie Campbell, DPM
Overview of Dr. Leslie Campbell, DPM
Dr. Leslie Campbell, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Allen, TX. They graduated from CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE.
Dr. Campbell's Office Locations
Leslie Campbell D.p.m. P.A.1105 Central Expy N Ste 2240, Allen, TX 75013 Directions (972) 747-5800
Her Health1111 Raintree Cir Ste 200, Allen, TX 75013 Directions (972) 332-8110
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I had a problem with an ingrown toenail. Dr. Campbell and her assistant, Heather were extremely caring and sensitive about my anxiety with the procedure. She explained everything she was going to do beforehand. I was absolutely stunned that it didn't hurt a bit! She also patiently took the time to answer many questions about other issues that I have with my feet.
About Dr. Leslie Campbell, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1194777813
Education & Certifications
- CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Dr. Campbell has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Campbell accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Campbell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Campbell. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Campbell.
