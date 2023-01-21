See All Dermatologists in Aurora, CO
Dr. Leslie Capin, MD

Dermatology
4.3 (180)
Accepting new patients
41 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Leslie Capin, MD is a Dermatologist in Aurora, CO. They specialize in Dermatology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF COLORADO AT DENVER.

Dr. Capin works at Dermatology Associates of Colorado - Aurora in Aurora, CO with other offices in Englewood, CO, Denver, CO and Castle Rock, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Folliculitis, Contact Dermatitis and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dermatology Associates of Colorado - Aurora
    13701 E Mississippi Ave Ste 320, Aurora, CO 80012
    Monday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Cara Mia Dermatology - Englewood
    9570 S Kingston Ct Ste 100, Englewood, CO 80112
    Monday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  3. 3
    Denver Skin Clinic - Denver
    155 S Madison St Ste 226, Denver, CO 80209
    Monday
    7:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 4:30pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  4. 4
    Dermatology Associates of Colorado - Castle Rock
    4344 Woodlands Blvd Ste 160, Castle Rock, CO 80104
    Monday
    7:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 6:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Folliculitis
Contact Dermatitis
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Folliculitis
Contact Dermatitis
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)

Treatment frequency



Folliculitis
Contact Dermatitis
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Actinic Keratosis
Dermatitis
Dry Skin
Genital Warts
Hair Loss
Herpes Simplex Infection
Intertrigo
Itchy Skin
Birthmark
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion
Excision of Skin Lesion
Psoriasis
Seborrheic Keratosis
Skin Discoloration
Warts
Acne
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Boil
Burn Injuries
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin
Cellulitis
Dermatitis Due to Drugs
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion
Excision of Skin Cancer
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
Fungal Nail Infection
Granuloma of Skin
Keloid Scar
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Lipomas
Melanoma Screening
Mole Evaluation
Ringworm
Rosacea
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Shingles
Skin Cancer
Spider Veins
Sunburn
Varicose Eczema
Varicose Veins
Acne Surgery
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion
Hidradenitis
Impetigo
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection
Pemphigoid
Plantar Wart
Rash
Shaving of Skin Lesion
Skin Diseases
Squamous Cell Carcinoma
Telogen Effluvium
    Insurance Accepted

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 180 ratings
    Patient Ratings (180)
    5 Star
    (143)
    4 Star
    (7)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (5)
    1 Star
    (24)
    Jan 21, 2023
    I received the best attention and care as always for over the last several years.
    — Jan 21, 2023
    About Dr. Leslie Capin, MD

    • Dermatology
    • 41 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • Female
    • 1881619443
    Education & Certifications

    • Univ of Arizona
    • University Of Colorado
    • Presbyterian / St Lukes Medical Center
    • UNIVERSITY OF COLORADO AT DENVER
    • Dermatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Leslie Capin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Capin is offering online scheduling or call the provider's office for more information.

    Dr. Capin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Capin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.

    Dr. Capin has seen patients for Folliculitis, Contact Dermatitis and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Capin on their profile. Please call the provider's office to confirm all visit reasons.

    180 patients have reviewed Dr. Capin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Capin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Capin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Capin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

