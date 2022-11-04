See All Plastic Surgeons in Richmond, VA
Dr. Leslie Cohen, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Leslie Cohen, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.8 (49)
Map Pin Small Richmond, VA
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Leslie Cohen, MD

Dr. Leslie Cohen, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Richmond, VA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Va Sch Med|University Of Va Sch Med|University of Virginia School of Medicine|University of Virginia School of Medicine and is affiliated with Retreat Doctors' Hospital, Henrico Doctors' Hospital and Parham Doctors' Hospital.

Dr. Cohen works at Leslie V Cohen, MD in Richmond, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Dr. Cohen's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Leslie V Cohen, MD
    9900 Independence Park Dr Ste 110, Richmond, VA 23233 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (804) 373-6982

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Retreat Doctors' Hospital
  • Henrico Doctors' Hospital
  • Parham Doctors' Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Breast Reconstruction
Wound Repair
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Breast Reconstruction
Wound Repair
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Botox® Injection Chevron Icon
Breast Augmentation Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Breast Lift Surgery Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Breast Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Facial Surgery Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Dermal Filler Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Ear Plastic Surgery (Otoplasty) Chevron Icon
Ear Surgery Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Facelift Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Facelift
Facial Laceration Chevron Icon
Facial Peel Chevron Icon
Facial Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Facial Rejuvenation, Advanced, Laser Chevron Icon
Gigantomastia Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Surgery Chevron Icon
Juvéderm® Voluma® Injection Chevron Icon
Kybella Treatment for Submental Fat Chevron Icon
Laser Skin Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Lip, Excision or Resection Chevron Icon
Lipodystrophy Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Nipple Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Nose Plastic Surgery (Rhinoplasty) Chevron Icon
Power-Assisted Liposuction (PAL) Chevron Icon
Repair of Pigmentation Defect Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Rhinoseptoplasty Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Surgery With Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Skin Excision for Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Skin Laxity Chevron Icon
Skin Lesion Biopsy Chevron Icon
Skin Lesion Removal Chevron Icon
Skin Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Skin Surgery Chevron Icon
Third-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Optima Health
    • Southern Health Services (Coventry Health Care)
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 49 ratings
    Patient Ratings (49)
    5 Star
    (46)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Cohen?

    Nov 04, 2022
    Dr. Cohen did an outstanding job on my surgery. I am recovering beautifully. Her bedside manner is wonderful. She is patient and takes her time to answer any and all questions at my appointments. Please choose her. You won't be disappointed!
    D. McPhee — Nov 04, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Leslie Cohen, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Leslie Cohen, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Cohen to family and friends

    Dr. Cohen's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Cohen

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Leslie Cohen, MD.

    About Dr. Leslie Cohen, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 33 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1821072000
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University Of Michigan Medical Center
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • University Of Va Sch Med|University Of Va Sch Med|University of Virginia School of Medicine|University of Virginia School of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Leslie Cohen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cohen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Cohen has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Cohen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    49 patients have reviewed Dr. Cohen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cohen.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cohen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cohen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Leslie Cohen, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.