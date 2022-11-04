Overview of Dr. Leslie Cohen, MD

Dr. Leslie Cohen, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Richmond, VA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Va Sch Med|University Of Va Sch Med|University of Virginia School of Medicine|University of Virginia School of Medicine and is affiliated with Retreat Doctors' Hospital, Henrico Doctors' Hospital and Parham Doctors' Hospital.



Dr. Cohen works at Leslie V Cohen, MD in Richmond, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.