Overview of Dr. Leslie Coopersmith, MD

Dr. Leslie Coopersmith, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Waterbury, CT. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Saint Mary's Hospital and Waterbury Hospital.



Dr. Coopersmith works at Trinity Health of New England Provider Org in Waterbury, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.