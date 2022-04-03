Dr. Cotto has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Leslie Cotto, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Leslie Cotto, MD
Dr. Leslie Cotto, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Wellington, FL.
Dr. Cotto's Office Locations
Palm Beach Diabetes & Endocrine Specialists1041 S State Road 7 Ste 1, Wellington, FL 33414 Directions (561) 659-6336
Jfk Medical Center5301 S Congress Ave, Lake Worth, FL 33462 Directions (561) 548-1711
Boynton Beach Office6056 Boynton Beach Blvd Ste 245, Boynton Beach, FL 33437 Directions (561) 659-6336
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Jfk Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Leslie Cotto and Nurse and Ultrasound technician Mariela is far and away the best endocrinologist and her team. She is extremely intelligent, knowledgeable and friendly, compassionate and caring person, and truly outstanding endocrinologist. We can count ourselves truly lucky to have her, we have been patients of her since she started in practice. Dr. Cotto truly care for endocrinology health and well being of her patients. Louis & Maricel Espinosa of Lake Worth, FL.
About Dr. Leslie Cotto, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English
- 1609167659
Education & Certifications
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
