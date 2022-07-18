See All Rheumatologists in Franklin, TN
Dr. Leslie Cuevas, MD

Rheumatology
4.9 (78)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Leslie Cuevas, MD

Dr. Leslie Cuevas, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Franklin, TN. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from Roy J Lucille A Carver College Of Medicine At University Of Iowa.

Dr. Cuevas works at Cuevas Center for Arthritis & Fibromyalgia in Franklin, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Cuevas' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Cuevas Center for Arthritis & Fibromyalgia
    100 Covey Dr Ste 211, Franklin, TN 37067 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 673-4787
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acute Gout
Ankylosing Spondylitis
Arthritis
Acute Gout
Ankylosing Spondylitis
Arthritis

Acute Gout Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Ankle Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Finger Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Foot Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Hand Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Midfoot Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Neck Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Shoulder Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Spine Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Toe Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Wrist Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Cervical Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Crystal Arthropathy Chevron Icon
Crystalline Arthritis Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
Deficiency-Induced Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Discoid Lupus Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Epstein Barr Virus-Related Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Hip Arthritis Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Arthritis Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder-Related Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Postmenopausal Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Primary Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Primary Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis of Hand and Wrist Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis-Related Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Scleroderma, Diffuse Chevron Icon
Secondary Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Secondary Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Senile Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Seronegative Arthritis Chevron Icon
Sleep Disturbance-Related Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Spondylarthritis Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Tension Myositis-Related Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Transient Osteoporosis of Hip Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Wear and Tear Arthritis Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • We do not accept health insurance

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 78 ratings
    Patient Ratings (78)
    5 Star
    (75)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Dr. Leslie Cuevas, MD

    Specialties
    • Rheumatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 24 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1790779213
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Vanderbilt|Vanderbilt Rheumatology
    Residency
    • University Of Tennessee|University Of Tn College Of Med
    Medical Education
    • Roy J Lucille A Carver College Of Medicine At University Of Iowa
    Board Certifications
    • Rheumatology
