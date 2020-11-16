Overview of Dr. Leslie Disher, DO

Dr. Leslie Disher, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in Vancouver, WA. They graduated from Kansas City College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Legacy Salmon Creek Medical Center and Peacehealth Southwest Medical Center.



Dr. Disher works at The Vancouver Clinic in Vancouver, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Gallstones and Cholecystitis and Gallstones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.