Dr. Leslie Doctor, MD

Ophthalmology
3.5 (32)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Leslie Doctor, MD

Dr. Leslie Doctor, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Westport, CT. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Ohio State U MC and is affiliated with Danbury Hospital.

Dr. Doctor works at Doctor and Associates in Westport, CT with other offices in Norwalk, CT and Wilton, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Eye Infections, Presbyopia and Corneal Diseases along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Doctor's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Westport Family Medicine LLC
    129 Kings Hwy N, Westport, CT 06880 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 227-4113
  2. 2
    Norwalk Office
    148 East Ave Ste 3E, Norwalk, CT 06851 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 853-1660
  3. 3
    Wilton Surgery Center
    195 Danbury Rd, Wilton, CT 06897 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 761-0350

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Danbury Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Eye Infections
Presbyopia
Corneal Diseases
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Drusen
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM) Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Esophoria Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Exophoria Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eyelid Spasm Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Heterophoria Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Bilateral Cataracts Chevron Icon
Black Eye Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion Chevron Icon
Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Corneal Scar Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hyphema
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
LASIK Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat LASIK
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Relaxing Incisions, Corneal Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Bluegrass Family Health
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Compassionate Care Network (CCN)
    • Connecticare
    • Connecticomp
    • Consumer Health Network
    • CorVel
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • GENERAL
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MedRisk
    • MultiPlan
    • National Provider Network
    • One Health
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • POMCO Group
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • Reviewco
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • USA Health Network
    • Vista Health Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 32 ratings
    Patient Ratings (32)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (11)
    About Dr. Leslie Doctor, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 34 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1780769968
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Ohio State University Hospitals
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • Riverside Methodist Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Ohio State U MC
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Columbia University
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Leslie Doctor, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Doctor is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Doctor has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Doctor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Doctor has seen patients for Eye Infections, Presbyopia and Corneal Diseases, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Doctor on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    32 patients have reviewed Dr. Doctor. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Doctor.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Doctor, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Doctor appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

