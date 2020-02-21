Dr. Leslie Eisner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Eisner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Leslie Eisner, MD
Overview of Dr. Leslie Eisner, MD
Dr. Leslie Eisner, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from McGill U, Fac Med.
Dr. Eisner works at
Dr. Eisner's Office Locations
-
1
Millennium Vision Inc20940 N Tatum Blvd Ste 370, Phoenix, AZ 85050 Directions (480) 563-8787
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- AARP
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Bankers Life and Casualty
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Eisner?
I have been going to Dr. Eisner for 10 years and could not be happier.
About Dr. Leslie Eisner, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1629090683
Education & Certifications
- Georgetown University
- Jewish Genl Hosp
- McGill U, Fac Med
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Eisner has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Eisner accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Eisner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Eisner works at
Dr. Eisner has seen patients for Dry Eyes, Drusen and Tear Duct Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Eisner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Eisner. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Eisner.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Eisner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Eisner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.