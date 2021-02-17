Dr. Ellis has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Leslie Ellis, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Leslie Ellis, MD
Dr. Leslie Ellis, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Garden City, NY.
Dr. Ellis works at
Dr. Ellis' Office Locations
Empire Physical and Occupational Therapy1101 Stewart Ave Ste 100, Garden City, NY 11530 Directions (516) 535-0633Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 8:00pmWednesday8:00am - 8:00pmThursday8:00am - 8:00pmFriday8:00am - 8:00pmSaturday9:00am - 5:00pm
- 2 444 Merrick Rd Ste 360, Lynbrook, NY 11563 Directions (516) 536-2800
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Ellis provided care for me on a problem that most doctors would not have known what to do. She is excellent and highly recommended! I tend to be a very picky patient.
About Dr. Leslie Ellis, MD
- Sports Medicine
- English
Education & Certifications
- Emergency Medicine and Sports Medicine
Dr. Ellis works at
