Dr. Leslie Finkel, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Leslie Finkel, MD
Dr. Leslie Finkel, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Evanston, IL. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College|Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Evanston Hospital, Glenbrook Hospital, Highland Park Hospital and Skokie Hospital.
Dr. Finkel works at
Dr. Finkel's Office Locations
1
Evanston1000 Central St Ste 800, Evanston, IL 60201 Directions (847) 657-5959
2
NorthShore University HealthSystem9811 Woods Dr Ste H190, Skokie, IL 60077 Directions (847) 663-2300
3
NorthShore University HealthSystem757 Park Ave W Ste 2850, Highland Park, IL 60035 Directions (847) 480-2660
Hospital Affiliations
- Evanston Hospital
- Glenbrook Hospital
- Highland Park Hospital
- Skokie Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
One of the most patient, kind, and thorough doctors I’ve ever seen. My son has epilepsy and we have found her to be incredible to deal with.
About Dr. Leslie Finkel, MD
- Pediatrics
- English
- 1003140880
Education & Certifications
- Lurie Childrens Memorial Hospital
- University Of Chicago Hospitals
- Jefferson Medical College|Thomas Jefferson University
- Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology
Dr. Finkel has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Finkel accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Finkel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Finkel. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Finkel.
