Dr. Leslie Flores, MD is a Pediatric Cardiology Specialist in Plantation, FL. They completed their fellowship with Jackson Memorial Hospital



Dr. Flores works at Pediatrix Medical Group in Plantation, FL with other offices in Boca Raton, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO), Atrial Septal Defect and Congenital Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.