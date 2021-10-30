Overview of Dr. Leslie Foster, DO

Dr. Leslie Foster, DO is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Hagerstown, MD. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Berkeley Medical Center and Jefferson Medical Center.



Dr. Foster works at National Spine & Pain Centers in Hagerstown, MD with other offices in Cumberland, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.