Dr. Leslie Garrett, MD

Oncology
4.6 (10)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Leslie Garrett, MD

Dr. Leslie Garrett, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Brockton, MA. They specialize in Oncology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital - Milton, Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital - Needham, Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center and Cape Cod Hospital.

Dr. Garrett works at Signature Medical Group, OB-GYN in Brockton, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Uterine Cancer, Gynecologic Cancer and Hysterectomy - Open along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Garrett's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Signature Medical Group - Brockton - 650 Centre St. OBGYN
    650 Centre St, Brockton, MA 02302 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (508) 580-8682

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital - Milton
  • Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital - Needham
  • Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center
  • Cape Cod Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Uterine Cancer
Gynecologic Cancer
Hysterectomy - Open
Uterine Cancer
Gynecologic Cancer
Hysterectomy - Open

Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Open Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Colposcopy Chevron Icon
Excision of Cervix Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Cancer Chevron Icon
Hysteroscopy Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Colporrhaphy Chevron Icon
Colporrhaphy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Destruction or Excision of Lesion of Cervix (incl. LEEP) Chevron Icon
Destruction or Excision of Vaginal Lesions Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphoma, Large-Cell Chevron Icon
Lymphosarcoma Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Pleural Cancer Chevron Icon
Reticulosarcoma Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Vaginal Cancer Chevron Icon
Vulvectomy Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Tufts Health Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jul 13, 2020
    I had complete trust in Dr. Garrett providing my surgery and follow-up. I loved her upbeat manner as she explained my diagnosis and the surgery required to cure my condition. Everything went unbelievable well and my recovery was pain free and uneventful. Dr. Garrett's staff was always available for any questions and the experience could not have been better.
    Barbara Betzger — Jul 13, 2020
    About Dr. Leslie Garrett, MD

    Specialties
    • Oncology
    • 18 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1952472243
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Leslie Garrett, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Garrett is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Garrett has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Garrett has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Garrett works at Signature Medical Group, OB-GYN in Brockton, MA. View the full address on Dr. Garrett’s profile.

    Dr. Garrett has seen patients for Uterine Cancer, Gynecologic Cancer and Hysterectomy - Open , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Garrett on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Garrett. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Garrett.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Garrett, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Garrett appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

