Dr. Leslie Gaskill, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Leslie Gaskill, MD
Overview
Dr. Leslie Gaskill, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Duluth, GA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Med Coll Of Ga Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Northside Hospital.
Dr. Gaskill works at
Locations
Leslie S Gaskill MD LLC6290 Abbotts Bridge Rd Ste 201, Duluth, GA 30097 Directions (770) 495-9995
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Northside Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- EBS-RMSCO
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- MedHealthInsurance
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
- Pyramid Life
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
I've been a patient for well over a decade. Dr Gaskell changed my opinion of the entire healthcare industry for the better. She focuses on actually healing people and helping them live a healthy full life. She actually listens to your concerns and builds a strategy to get you healthy and then keep you there. If you want a doctor Who will champion your health look no further.
About Dr. Leslie Gaskill, MD
- Family Medicine
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1144242207
Education & Certifications
- Erlanger Hosp-U Tenn
- U Tenn
- Med Coll Of Ga Sch Of Med
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gaskill accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gaskill has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gaskill works at
154 patients have reviewed Dr. Gaskill. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gaskill.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gaskill, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gaskill appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.