Overview of Dr. Leslie Goldberg, MD

Dr. Leslie Goldberg, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 53 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with North Shore University Hospital and St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center.



Dr. Goldberg works at Long Island Eye Surgeons PC in New Hyde Park, NY with other offices in Manhasset, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Benign Neoplasm of Eye, Benign Neoplasm of Choroid and Eye Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.