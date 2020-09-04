Dr. Leslie Goldberg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Goldberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Leslie Goldberg, MD
Overview of Dr. Leslie Goldberg, MD
Dr. Leslie Goldberg, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 53 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with North Shore University Hospital and St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center.
Dr. Goldberg works at
Dr. Goldberg's Office Locations
-
1
Long Island Eye Surgeons PC1981 Marcus Ave Ste E115, New Hyde Park, NY 11042 Directions (516) 627-5113
-
2
Long Island Eye Surgeons PC2110 Northern Blvd Ste 208, Manhasset, NY 11030 Directions (516) 627-5113Monday9:00am - 6:00pmTuesday9:00am - 7:00pmWednesday9:00am - 6:00pmThursday9:00am - 7:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 1:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- North Shore University Hospital
- St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Goldberg?
Dr. Goldberg is through and complete in explaining the procedure and what to expect. He is also calming and reassuring.
About Dr. Leslie Goldberg, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 53 years of experience
- English, Cantonese
- 1205816774
Education & Certifications
- FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Goldberg has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Goldberg accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Goldberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Goldberg works at
Dr. Goldberg has seen patients for Benign Neoplasm of Eye, Benign Neoplasm of Choroid and Eye Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Goldberg on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Goldberg speaks Cantonese.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Goldberg. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Goldberg.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Goldberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Goldberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.