Overview of Dr. Leslie Goodman, MD

Dr. Leslie Goodman, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Beaumont, TX. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Universidad Autonoma De Guadalajara, Facultad De Medicina.



Dr. Goodman works at Diagnostic Group in Beaumont, TX with other offices in Nederland, TX and Thomasville, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Arthritis and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.