Dr. Gordon has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Leslie Gordon, MD
Overview of Dr. Leslie Gordon, MD
Dr. Leslie Gordon, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Harlem Hospital Center.
Dr. Gordon's Office Locations
Buena Vista Vision Center Inc.3777 Broadway, New York, NY 10032 Directions (212) 926-0336
Columbia University Obgyn2600 Netherland Ave, Bronx, NY 10463 Directions (718) 548-5500
Hospital Affiliations
- Harlem Hospital Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Leslie Gordon, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1104038231
Education & Certifications
- New York Medical College
- Ophthalmology
