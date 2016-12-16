Dr. Leslie Grammer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Grammer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Leslie Grammer, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Leslie Grammer, MD is a Diagnostic Laboratory & Dermatologic Immunology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Diagnostic Laboratory & Dermatologic Immunology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from Northwestern University Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Franciscan Health Olympia Fields.
Dr. Grammer works at
Locations
Northwestern Medicine Department of Allergy675 N Saint Clair St Ste 18-250, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 695-8624
Hospital Affiliations
- Franciscan Health Olympia Fields
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- HealthLink
- HFN
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have been going to Dr. Grammer for an ongoing, relatively rare condition for many years. I am a well-educated professional (but not a doctor) and Dr. Grammer seems exceptionally intelligent. As a result, I understand that other reviewers may not feel connected to her (i.e., may not be impressed with her bedside manner), but if you want excellent medical care and you have a condition that falls within Dr. Grammer's wheelhouse, do not hesitate to go to her. She really knows her stuff.
About Dr. Leslie Grammer, MD
- Diagnostic Laboratory & Dermatologic Immunology
- 47 years of experience
- English
- 1487690285
Education & Certifications
- McGaw Medical Center of Northwestern University
- McGaw Medical Center of Northwestern University
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital|Northwestern University Feinberg School Of Medicine
- Northwestern University Feinberg School Of Medicine
- Allergy & Immunology, Diagnostic Laboratory Immunology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Grammer has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Grammer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Grammer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Grammer. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Grammer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Grammer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Grammer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.