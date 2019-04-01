Overview

Dr. Leslie Greenberg, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Reno, NV. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Nevada School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Renown Regional Medical Center and Saint Mary's Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Greenberg works at University Health in Reno, NV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.