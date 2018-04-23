Overview

Dr. Leslie Hayes, MD is a Pediatric Medicine Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Pediatric Medicine, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Adolescent Medicine. They graduated from Mount Sinai School of Medicine|Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital and NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.



Dr. Hayes works at Pediatric Medicine in Brooklyn, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.