Dr. Leslie Huszar, MD
Overview of Dr. Leslie Huszar, MD
Dr. Leslie Huszar, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Vero Beach, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNITED HUNGARIAN UNIVERSITY MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Indian River Hospital.
Dr. Huszar works at
Dr. Huszar's Office Locations
Huszar Neurology100 S US Highway 1 Ste 120, Vero Beach, FL 32962 Directions (772) 213-8323
Leslie Huszar MD Psc787 37th St Ste E120, Vero Beach, FL 32960 Directions (772) 563-2220
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic Indian River Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Huszar has been the best doctor I and my wife have ever had. He is so knowledgeable and really cares about his patients.
About Dr. Leslie Huszar, MD
- Neurology
- 52 years of experience
- English, German and Hungarian
Education & Certifications
- UNITED HUNGARIAN UNIVERSITY MEDICAL SCHOOL
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Huszar has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Huszar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Huszar has seen patients for Gait Abnormality, Difficulty With Walking and Migraine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Huszar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Huszar speaks German and Hungarian.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Huszar. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Huszar.
