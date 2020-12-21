Dr. Leslie Hutchins, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hutchins is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Leslie Hutchins, MD
Overview of Dr. Leslie Hutchins, MD
Dr. Leslie Hutchins, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Abilene, TX. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS and is affiliated with Hendrick Medical Center and Shannon Medical Center.
Dr. Hutchins' Office Locations
Hendrick Orthopedic Center950 N 19th St Ste 100, Abilene, TX 79601 Directions (325) 670-3770Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Hendrick Medical Center
- Shannon Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Hutchins is a very good bed side and very good doctor
About Dr. Leslie Hutchins, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 15 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1023278660
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hutchins has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hutchins accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hutchins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hutchins has seen patients for Spine Fractures, Traumatic, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Lumbar Spine Fracture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hutchins on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Hutchins speaks Spanish.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Hutchins. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hutchins.
