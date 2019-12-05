Dr. Leslie Jennings, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jennings is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Leslie Jennings, MD
Dr. Leslie Jennings, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Carrollton, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University of Texas Health Science Center / Dental School and is affiliated with Carrollton Regional Medical Center and Texas Health Center For Diagnostics & Surgery.
Greater Therapy Centers-trinity4323 N Josey Ln Ste 307, Carrollton, TX 75010 Directions (972) 394-0118
Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Carrollton4343 N Josey Ln, Carrollton, TX 75010 Directions (972) 492-1010
- Carrollton Regional Medical Center
- Texas Health Center For Diagnostics & Surgery
Excellent doctor and staff. Very informative of my treatment.
- University of Texas Health Science Center / Dental School
Dr. Jennings has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jennings accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jennings has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Jennings. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jennings.
