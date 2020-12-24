Dr. Leslie Kaplan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kaplan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Leslie Kaplan, MD
Overview of Dr. Leslie Kaplan, MD
Dr. Leslie Kaplan, MD is an Urology Specialist in Santa Monica, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Providence Saint John's Health Center.
Dr. Kaplan works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Kaplan's Office Locations
-
1
Pacific Urology Institute2021 Santa Monica Blvd Ste 510E, Santa Monica, CA 90404 Directions (310) 828-8531
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Saint John's Health Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kaplan?
Yes. He is very experienced and a good man.
About Dr. Leslie Kaplan, MD
- Urology
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1801888086
Education & Certifications
- NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kaplan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kaplan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kaplan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kaplan works at
Dr. Kaplan has seen patients for Hypogonadism, Testicular Dysfunction and Enlarged Prostate (BPH), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kaplan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Kaplan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kaplan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kaplan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kaplan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.