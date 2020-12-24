Overview of Dr. Leslie Kaplan, MD

Dr. Leslie Kaplan, MD is an Urology Specialist in Santa Monica, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Providence Saint John's Health Center.



Dr. Kaplan works at Pacific Urology Institute in Santa Monica, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Hypogonadism, Testicular Dysfunction and Enlarged Prostate (BPH) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.