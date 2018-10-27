See All Ophthalmologists in Philadelphia, PA
Dr. Leslie Katz, MD

Ophthalmology
4.7 (14)
Accepting new patients
Overview of Dr. Leslie Katz, MD

Dr. Leslie Katz, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They completed their fellowship with Wills Eye Hosp

Dr. Katz works at Wills Eye Hospital - Glaucoma Service in Philadelphia, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Katz's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Wills Eye Hospital - Glaucoma Service
    840 Walnut St # 1110, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Glaucoma
Farnsworth Lantern Test
Vision Screening
Glaucoma
Farnsworth Lantern Test
Vision Screening

Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Blind Hypertensive Eye Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cigna-HealthSpring
    • Devon Health
    • First Health
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Intergroup
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • MultiPlan
    • One Net
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • UPMC

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Oct 27, 2018
    Dr. Katz is very kind and extremely patient. We drive from Central New Jersey because we are comfortable with his experience.
    Margaret in Manalapan, NJ — Oct 27, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Leslie Katz, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • English, Dutch and Hungarian
    • Male
    • 1306887542
    Education & Certifications

    • Wills Eye Hosp
    • Yale
    • University of Virginia
    • Ophthalmology
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Leslie Katz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Katz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Katz has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Katz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Katz works at Wills Eye Hospital - Glaucoma Service in Philadelphia, PA. View the full address on Dr. Katz’s profile.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Katz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Katz.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Katz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Katz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.