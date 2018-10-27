Dr. Leslie Katz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Katz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Leslie Katz, MD
Dr. Leslie Katz, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They completed their fellowship with Wills Eye Hosp
Wills Eye Hospital - Glaucoma Service840 Walnut St # 1110, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- Devon Health
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Intergroup
- Keystone Health Plan East
- MultiPlan
- One Net
- Oxford Health Plans
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Katz is very kind and extremely patient. We drive from Central New Jersey because we are comfortable with his experience.
About Dr. Leslie Katz, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English, Dutch and Hungarian
- Male
- 1306887542
Education & Certifications
- Wills Eye Hosp
- Yale
- University of Virginia
- Ophthalmology
Hospital Affiliations
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
Dr. Katz has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Katz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Katz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Katz works at
Dr. Katz speaks Dutch and Hungarian.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Katz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Katz.
