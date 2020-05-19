Dr. Leslie Kerr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kerr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Leslie Kerr, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Leslie Kerr, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Columbia U, College of Phys/Surg and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital and Mount Sinai Morningside.
Mount Sinai Gastroenterology17 E 102nd St Fl 2, New York, NY 10029 Directions (212) 241-1671
Renal Internists Associates5 E 98th St Fl 11, New York, NY 10029 Directions (212) 241-1671
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Mount Sinai Morningside
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Absolutely professional, warming, knowledgeable and extraordinarily helpful. Dr. Kerr epitomizing what all rheumatologist, indeed all doctors, should endeavor to emulate.
- Rheumatology
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1780798777
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Columbia U, College of Phys/Surg
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Dr. Kerr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kerr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kerr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kerr works at
Dr. Kerr has seen patients for Lupus, Arthritis and Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kerr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Kerr. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kerr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kerr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kerr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.