Dr. Leslie Kim, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kim is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Leslie Kim, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Leslie Kim, MD
Dr. Leslie Kim, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Temecula, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from Stanford University and is affiliated with Mills-peninsula Medical Center.
Dr. Kim works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Kim's Office Locations
-
1
Healthpointe Medical Group, Inc.27455 Tierra Alta Way Ste A, Temecula, CA 92590 Directions (951) 699-5282Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Perris Clinic2226 Medical Center Dr Ste 102, Perris, CA 92571 Directions (951) 657-1400
-
3
West Bay Orthopedic Medical Grp901 Campus Dr, Daly City, CA 94015 Directions (650) 991-9400
Hospital Affiliations
- Mills-peninsula Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Centene
- Chinese Community Health Plan (CCHP)
- Cigna
- First Health
- Health Net of California
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kim?
I just wanted to express my support for Dr. Kim, who is a wonderful doctor and surgeon. He has always treated me with compassion and empathy, and from my experience, I trust his expertise and judgement completely. Unfortunately, Dr. Kim has also been the victim of a smear campaign by his estranged sister, over personal family issues. These attacks will always on his character, never his abilities as a doctor, but do not at all represent the doctor that I know.
About Dr. Leslie Kim, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 45 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1427022482
Education & Certifications
- Scripps Clinic
- Stanford University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kim has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kim accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kim works at
Dr. Kim has seen patients for Foot Sprain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kim on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kim speaks Spanish.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Kim. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kim.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kim, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kim appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.