Dr. Leslie King, MD

Pediatrics
5.0 (6)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Leslie King, MD

Dr. Leslie King, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Covington, LA. They graduated from Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center â€“ Shreveport and is affiliated with Saint Tammany Parish Hospital.

Dr. King works at Ochsner Health Center for Children - River Chase in Covington, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. King's Office Locations

    Ochsner Health Center for Children - River Chase
    69318 LA 21, Covington, LA 70433

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Saint Tammany Parish Hospital

Fever
Otitis Media
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Fever
Otitis Media
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection

Fever
Otitis Media
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Abdominal Pain
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Acne
Acute Laryngitis
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Tonsillitis
ADHD and-or ADD
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Allergic Rhinitis
Anemia
Animal Allergies
Anxiety
Asthma
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Back Pain
Balanoposthitis
Bedwetting
Bladder Infection
Boil
Bronchiolitis
Bronchospasm
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails
Canker Sore
Cellulitis
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Sinusitis
Common Cold
Conduct Disorder
Constipation
Contact Dermatitis
Cough
Dehydration
Dermatitis
Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Dizziness
Dyshydrotic Eczema
Ear Ache
Earwax Buildup
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Enteritis
Febrile Convulsion
Gait Abnormality
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Headache
Hives
Immunization Administration
Impetigo
Influenza (Flu)
Jock Itch
Joint Pain
Laryngitis
Limb Cramp
Limb Pain
Low Back Pain
Malaise and Fatigue
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Migraine
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Nasopharyngitis
Nausea
Newborn Jaundice
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Nosebleed
Outer Ear Infection
Overweight
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pediatric Obesity
Pediatric Overweight
Pharyngitis
Phimosis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Pinworm
Pneumonia
Pollen Allergy
Polyuria
Rash
Ringworm
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Sinusitis
Skin Ulcer
Sleep Apnea
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Strep Throat
Swine Flu
Throat Pain
Tonsillitis
Tremor
Urinary Incontinence
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Vertigo
Viral Enteritis
Viral Infection
Warts
Wellness Examination
Wheezing
Yeast Infections
    Aetna
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    First Health
    Humana
    MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Sep 22, 2020
    Dr. King is an exceptional pediatrician. She always goes above and beyond during every visit. I never feel rushed, and she is incredibly thorough and makes sure that my kids and I feel comfortable and understand everything that she is doing. I never have an issue obtaining an appointment, and when I send a message through the portal, I get a response within hours and sometimes minutes. I know that Dr. King is always a phone call or e-mail away, and that gives me peace of mind! Great bedside manners, a doctor who truly loves her job. You can tell by her actions!
    Melissa Hudson — Sep 22, 2020
    About Dr. Leslie King, MD

    Specialties
    Pediatrics
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    1023452810
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    Louisiana State University New Orleans
    Internship
    Medical Education
    Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center â€" Shreveport
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    Pediatrics
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Leslie King, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. King is offering online scheduling or call the provider's office for more information.

    Dr. King has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. King has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.

    Dr. King works at Ochsner Health Center for Children - River Chase in Covington, LA. View the full address on Dr. King's profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. King. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. King.

