Dr. Leslie Kingslow, MD

Pulmonary Disease
3.4 (10)
Map Pin Small Oxon Hill, MD
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Leslie Kingslow, MD

Dr. Leslie Kingslow, MD is a Pulmonologist in Oxon Hill, MD. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Howard U, College of Medicine and is affiliated with UM Capital Region Medical Center.

Dr. Kingslow works at UM Capital Region Medical Group in Oxon Hill, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Asthma, COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) and Wheezing along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Kingslow's Office Locations

  1. 1
    UM Capital Region Medical Group
    251 National Harbor Blvd Fl 5, Oxon Hill, MD 20745 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (301) 618-2273

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • UM Capital Region Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG) Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Interstitial Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Lung Nodule Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bronchopulmonary Aspergillosis Chevron Icon
Bronchoscopy Chevron Icon
Bronchospasm Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Lung Abscess Chevron Icon
Metastatic Respiratory System Cancer Chevron Icon
Mycobacterial Lung Infection Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids) Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Chevron Icon

3.4
Average provider rating
Based on 10 ratings
About Dr. Leslie Kingslow, MD

  • Pulmonary Disease
  • 35 years of experience
  • English
  • 1568417228
Education & Certifications

  • Geo Wash U Hosp
  • Virginia Commonwealth University Medical Center
  • Howard U, College of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Leslie Kingslow, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kingslow is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Kingslow has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Kingslow has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Kingslow works at UM Capital Region Medical Group in Oxon Hill, MD. View the full address on Dr. Kingslow’s profile.

Dr. Kingslow has seen patients for Asthma, COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) and Wheezing, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kingslow on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

10 patients have reviewed Dr. Kingslow. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kingslow.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kingslow, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kingslow appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

