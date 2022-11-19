Overview of Dr. Leslie Kingslow, MD

Dr. Leslie Kingslow, MD is a Pulmonologist in Oxon Hill, MD. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Howard U, College of Medicine and is affiliated with UM Capital Region Medical Center.



Dr. Kingslow works at UM Capital Region Medical Group in Oxon Hill, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Asthma, COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) and Wheezing along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

