Dr. Leslie Kingslow, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Leslie Kingslow, MD
Dr. Leslie Kingslow, MD is a Pulmonologist in Oxon Hill, MD. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Howard U, College of Medicine and is affiliated with UM Capital Region Medical Center.
Dr. Kingslow works at
Dr. Kingslow's Office Locations
UM Capital Region Medical Group251 National Harbor Blvd Fl 5, Oxon Hill, MD 20745 Directions (301) 618-2273
Hospital Affiliations
- UM Capital Region Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Best lung doctor I've seen! And I've seen alot of them.
About Dr. Leslie Kingslow, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1568417228
Education & Certifications
- Geo Wash U Hosp
- Virginia Commonwealth University Medical Center
- Howard U, College of Medicine
