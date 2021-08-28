Overview of Dr. Leslie Klein, MD

Dr. Leslie Klein, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Hematology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center, Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center, HonorHealth Scottsdale Thompson Peak Medical Center and Yavapai Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Klein works at Ironwood Cancer & Research Centers in Scottsdale, AZ with other offices in Phoenix, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Leukocytosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.