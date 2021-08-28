See All Hematologists in Scottsdale, AZ
Dr. Leslie Klein, MD

Hematology
5.0 (8)
Accepting new patients
14 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Leslie Klein, MD

Dr. Leslie Klein, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Hematology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center, Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center, HonorHealth Scottsdale Thompson Peak Medical Center and Yavapai Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Klein works at Ironwood Cancer & Research Centers in Scottsdale, AZ with other offices in Phoenix, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Leukocytosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Mayo
Dr. Klein's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Ironwood Women's Center in Scottsdale
    8880 E Desert Cove Ave, Scottsdale, AZ 85260 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 314-6670
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Phoenix
    11209 N Tatum Blvd Ste 260, Phoenix, AZ 85028 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 494-6800

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center
  • Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center
  • HonorHealth Scottsdale Thompson Peak Medical Center
  • Yavapai Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Leukocytosis
Anemia
Bleeding Disorders
Leukocytosis
Anemia
Bleeding Disorders

Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
All Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Chemotherapy Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Hypercoagulable State Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphocytosis Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Lymphoma, Large-Cell Chevron Icon
Mantle Cell Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors, Malignant Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
Reticulosarcoma Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Thalassemia Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Aug 28, 2021
    OMG. Dr. Klein saved my life. It was over a month before I sought treatment. I was only interested in getting out of bed or off the sofa to relieve myself. That was not often, as I had no appetite & lost 30 pounds. A top doc, in another specialty, referred me to her, stating total confidence. A few other specialists were also stumped with my condition. My bloodwork was "Out of Normal Range" all over the place. She diagnosed a condition that none of my physicians had ever seen, including, Dr. Klein! I HAD a very rare blood disease. The best part is she figured out how to get my numbers trending to, and finally reaching normal!! Had she not ordered the tests she did, and prescribed the effective treatment she did, I don't know where I would be right now. I referred a friend with some bad numbers who is seeing her and he also sings her praises. The office staff and her medical assistant are a complement, to her life saving skill & compassionate demeanor. Thank you Dr. Klein!
    Peter — Aug 28, 2021
    About Dr. Leslie Klein, MD

    • Hematology
    • 14 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1619101771
    Education & Certifications

    • UC Irvine
    • HARBOR-UCLA MEDICAL CENTER
    • UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
    • Hematology and Medical Oncology
