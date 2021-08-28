Dr. Leslie Klein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Klein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Leslie Klein, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Leslie Klein, MD
Dr. Leslie Klein, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Hematology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center, Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center, HonorHealth Scottsdale Thompson Peak Medical Center and Yavapai Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Klein's Office Locations
Ironwood Women's Center in Scottsdale8880 E Desert Cove Ave, Scottsdale, AZ 85260 Directions (480) 314-6670Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Phoenix11209 N Tatum Blvd Ste 260, Phoenix, AZ 85028 Directions (602) 494-6800
Hospital Affiliations
- HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center
- Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center
- HonorHealth Scottsdale Thompson Peak Medical Center
- Yavapai Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
OMG. Dr. Klein saved my life. It was over a month before I sought treatment. I was only interested in getting out of bed or off the sofa to relieve myself. That was not often, as I had no appetite & lost 30 pounds. A top doc, in another specialty, referred me to her, stating total confidence. A few other specialists were also stumped with my condition. My bloodwork was "Out of Normal Range" all over the place. She diagnosed a condition that none of my physicians had ever seen, including, Dr. Klein! I HAD a very rare blood disease. The best part is she figured out how to get my numbers trending to, and finally reaching normal!! Had she not ordered the tests she did, and prescribed the effective treatment she did, I don't know where I would be right now. I referred a friend with some bad numbers who is seeing her and he also sings her praises. The office staff and her medical assistant are a complement, to her life saving skill & compassionate demeanor. Thank you Dr. Klein!
About Dr. Leslie Klein, MD
- Hematology
- 14 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- UC Irvine
- HARBOR-UCLA MEDICAL CENTER
- UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Hematology and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
