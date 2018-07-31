Dr. Leslie Konkin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Konkin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Leslie Konkin, MD
Dr. Leslie Konkin, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Modesto, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University Of California, San Francisco, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Doctors Medical Center Modesto, Memorial Medical Center, Oak Valley Hospital District and Stanislaus Surgical Hospital.
Robert M. Cash M.d. Inc.1501 Oakdale Rd Ste 301, Modesto, CA 95355 Directions (209) 571-5071Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Modesto Orthopedic Group1425 W H St Ste 300, Oakdale, CA 95361 Directions (209) 847-2254
Hospital Affiliations
- Doctors Medical Center Modesto
- Memorial Medical Center
- Oak Valley Hospital District
- Stanislaus Surgical Hospital
Excellent! Very professional, knowledgable, helpful, compassionate. Couldnt have asked for a better physician, he was a perfect choice. Had a great result. Thank you! Would definately go to him again. His PA, eh...Back office staff excellent, proficient, and friendly. Wish some of the front staff were!
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 52 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN FRANCISCO
- UC San Francisco
- University Of California, San Francisco, School Of Medicine
- Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Konkin has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Konkin accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Konkin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Konkin has seen patients for Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, Joint Pain and Difficulty With Walking, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Konkin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Konkin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Konkin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Konkin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Konkin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.