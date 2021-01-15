Overview

Dr. Leslie Korostoff, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Glendale, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Saint Louis University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Usc Verdugo Hills Hospital.



Dr. Korostoff works at Ob/Gyn Medical Group Vrdgo Hlls in Glendale, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Symptomatic Menopause along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.