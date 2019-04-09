Dr. Ledbetter has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Leslie Ledbetter, MD
Dr. Leslie Ledbetter, MD is a Dermatologist in Spring, TX. They specialize in Dermatology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL.
The Woodlands Dermatology Associates9303 Pinecroft Dr Ste 150, Spring, TX 77380 Directions (281) 363-5050
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
My three daughters and I have been patients of Dr. Ledbetter’s for years. She’s friendly, concise, and very knowledgeable. We have all been happy with the results!
- Dermatology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1477518538
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL
- Dermatology
Dr. Ledbetter accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ledbetter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ledbetter has seen patients for Ringworm, Fungal Nail Infection and Itchy Skin, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ledbetter on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Ledbetter. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ledbetter.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ledbetter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ledbetter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.