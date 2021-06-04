Overview

Dr. Leslie Lehmann, MD is an Emergency Medicine Specialist in East Aurora, NY. They specialize in Emergency Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY and is affiliated with Sisters Of Charity Hospital.



Dr. Lehmann works at Southtowns Medicine and Pediatrics in East Aurora, NY with other offices in Buffalo, NY and Orchard Park, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.